A thug who left a man with a bleed on the brain following an attack at a pub in Blackburn has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called by the ambulance service to a report of an assault at The Vic in Darwen Street at around 1.50am on April 16, 2023.

The victim was left with extensive bleeding on his brain and several skull fractures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Baron left a man with a bleed on the brain following an attack at a pub in Blackburn | Lancashire Police

Responding officers reviewed the CCTV footage from the pub, which showed Baron assaulting his victim.

Baron, 58, of Railway Terrace, Great Harwood, was arrested on suspicion of and later charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He pleaded guilty and was jailed for 12 months at Preston Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim said: “On a night out, I innocently went outside a pub for a cigarette and woke up in the hospital with life changing injuries.”

“I don’t know why he did that to me, but that one punch has left me with permanent damage, and my life will never be the same again.”

DC Victoria Pickup-Deluce, of East CID, added: “With one punch, Baron changed his victim’s life. He left him with severe injuries that required hospital treatment.

“We take these crimes very seriously, and I hope that the victim can now move forward with his life, with Baron behind bars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.