MURDER PROBE LATEST: Man who died in Fulwood had suffered 'serious head injuries'

A man who died in Preston this morning suffered serious head injuries following 'an altercation', police have confirmed.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a house on Levengarth Avenue, Fulwood, at around 5.35am.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has yet to be formally identified and officers are trying to trace his next of kin.

A man, 37, from Huddersfield, and a woman, 36, from Preston, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

DCI Gareth Willis from Lancashire’s force major investigation team said: “We are still in the early stages of our inquiries and are looking at the circumstances leading up to this man’s death.

“If you have any information you think could help us, please call us on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20180113-0259.”

One neighbour said: "There were a couple of police vans, and three police cars."