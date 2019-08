Detectives have confirmed a murder enquiry has been launched after a woman's body was found at Accrington Cemetery.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 8pm on Saturday August 24 after the discovery was made by a member of the public.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "In relation to the find of a woman's body at Accrington Cemetery this is now a murder enquiry."

Detective Supt Andy Cribbin will be releasing a statement at the cemetery at 2.30pm today.

