The mum of the baby at the centre of a murder investigation in Lancashire is in prison and has served 14 years for murder.

Sarah Davey was just 14 years old when she and her friend — then known as Lisa Healey — was convicted of torturing 71-year-old widow Lily Lilley of West Street, Failsworth in 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the pair, from Failsworth befriended her, but once in her home, they cut her legs with a knife and gagged her, which forced her dentures down her throat, suffocating her.

Sarah Davey and her 15-year-old pal Lisa Healey beat Lily Lilley, 71, to death in her Failsworth home in 1998, before throwing her corpse in a canal.

They then put her body into a wheelie bin and dumped it in Rochdale Canal, where it was found three days later.

The pair were both sentenced to a minimum of eight years in prison. Sarah has been released on bail numerous times since her first release in March 2013 but has been recalled for breaching the terms of her licence.

She is currently in prison again awaiting a parole hearing.

Talking about the murder of Lily Lilley, Sarah through her partner Nicola said: "I'm absolutely distraught about the 1998 crime. I was there but I didn't take part. This is not about me and what I've done but about Preston."

Sarah Davey and her 15-year-old pal Lisa Healey beat Lily Lilley, 71, to death in her Failsworth home in 1998, before throwing her corpse in a canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah gave birth to 13-month-old Preston in prison but was forced to hand him over to Oldham Council's social services at just six days old.

It was hoped his nanna Debora, Sarah's mum, would be able to care for Preston, but she was diagnosed with cancer and social services decided he should be taken into care.

Preston was taken into foster care in Manchester - where his family said he received good care and had no health conditions.

He was then moved to Blackpool on April 3 and on July 27 the tot was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital 'unresponsive' and died a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family learnt about Preston's death 24 hours after he had died.

Preston's death is being investigated by murder detectives

Speaking through her partner Nicola, Sarah said: "I just want justice for Preston and I just want the truth to come out. I don't even know how he died. We haven't been told much and we are three weeks down the line.

"I wanted to keep Preston with me but because I am classed as a life prisoner and babies are only allowed to stay for 18 months - they said Preston needed stability and with me not having a definite parole date they said it wasn't possible for him to stay with me.

"I begged social services not to send him away. I would have fought any adoption to the end."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute to the youngster, Sarah said: "I never ever wanted to let you go. I love you so much, I still do and always will.

"We will get justice for you I promise - my gorgeous baby boy Preston."

In a last show of love, Preston's nanna Debora organised for her grandson to be baptised at Alder Hey Children's Hospital where he lays.

Debora said: "I had Preston baptised. I was unable to go because I have cancer but I organised it and it was my wishes. He was so loved. We want everyone to know he was wanted and loved very much. We are devastated. We never wanted him to be taken away."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After been notified of Preston's death Lancashire Police launched a murder investigation.

The baby boy was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in a unresponsive state on Thursday, July 27. Sadly, he died shortly afterwards and police were notified. Two men, both from Blackpool, were later arrested. A 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect

Two men, both from Blackpool, were later arrested.

One man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of murder while another man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

Both have since been released on conditional bail while Lancashire Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the boy’s death.

A Home Office post mortem has been carried out but more tests into the cause of death are required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the week following the baby boy's death, police and CSI set up a crime scene investigation at a home in Staining Road, near Newton Hall Holiday Park.

For 10 days, forensics worked at the address and gathered evidence – including what appeared to be a toddler’s cot – which was taken away for examination.

Talking about the murder of Lily Lilley, Sarah said: "I'm absolutely distraught about the 1998 crime. I was there but I didn't take part. This is not about me and what I've done but about Preston."

A spokesman from Oldham Council said: "This is a tragic case and our thoughts are with the child's family at this difficult time.

"A police investigation is underway to determine what led to this terrible incident.