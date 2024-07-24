Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The youngest Mr England contender to date is a 17-year-old boy who lives in Lancashire.

Mr England organisers, who had faced a crisis when only a few men entered, say they've now been inundated with entries - ending fears of a nationwide "hunk shortage".

More than 100 fellas put their names forward in just one week after it emerged only a handful had signed up for the chance to become the next Mr World.

Organiser Angie Beasley said reluctant blokes had been "shy and slow" in coming forward and even enlisted the help of Miss England Milla Magee.

Lifeguard Milla - dubbed the 'Cornish Pamela Anderson' - took to her local beach in Newquay with a wanted poster on a surfboard to attract 'handsome man'.

And the appeal seems to have worked after dozens of lads suddenly began applying- including a wrestler, a police constable, an army reservist and a boxer.

Andrew Llewellyn Charles, from Blackpool, is the youngest Mr England contender to date at 17.

He is a keen bodybuilder and also enjoys football, gaming and mathematics which is currently studying.

However, the competition is still on the lookout for more candidates, aged 17-27, after the majority of those who applied were in the older category.

Angie said: "We have had a surge of entries in the past week but its mainly the older generation that are entering.

"A contestant age 67 entered which is slightly over the entry age for Mr World but its good to see the applications coming through now.

"Entry age for Mr England this year is 17-41 as we are sending winners to both Mr World in Vietnam which takes place in September and Mr International in December in Thailand.

"So both winners will get to travel afar this year."