MP's tribute after Wigan motorway horror crashes

An MP says her "thoughts and prayers" are with those killed and injured in two serious crashes on the M58 in Wigan.



West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper also thanked everyone involved in helping the casualties after yesterday's collisions.

She said: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the young boy and woman killed in yesterday’s car crash on the M58 and the others who were injured. Thanks to the emergency services for their response and to the nurses and doctors involved.



“I have spoken with Lancashire County Council and Lancashire Constabulary since the incident who are co-ordinating support to the families, friends and school involved, as well as investigating the cause of the accident and immediately making the junction safe for motorists.”

Anne Kerr, 50, who was a teacher at Pontville School in Ormskirk, and a 14-year-old pupil were killed when the minibus they were travelling in collided with a HGV and several cars between Orrell and Bickerstaffe at 9am on Tuesday.

A number of other people suffered serious injuries and continue to be treated in hospital.

The driver of the HGV, a 31-year-old man from Chorley, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A second collision took place at around 10.10am in the queuing traffic, involving an HGV, a van and two cars.

A woman and two men suffered serious injuries and they remain in Aintree Hospital receiving treatment.

Anyone with information about either collision can call police on 101 quoting log 275 of Tuesday, January 8.