Movie Heroes and Villains football match in Bamber Bridge for Prostate Cancer UK

A host of dastardly villains and brave super heroes will swoop in on a football match to raise funds for a male cancer charity.

Connor Fallon and Declan Hinds, both of Farington, are holding a Movie Heroes vs Movie Villains football match at the 3G pitch at Brownedge St Mary’s, in Lostock Hall, on January 20, from noon.

Entry is free, with any donations and funds raised going towards Prostate Cancer UK.

Connor, 21, said: “We have been able to get 26 people of varying ages and abilities to agree to play so far, which means we will be able to play in full teams of 11-a-side plus substitutes.

“However, to make it more fun and to give us the best chance of raising money, the theme of the match is Movie Heroes vs Movie Villains, and so the teams have to play in fancy dress, dependant on which team they are on.

“We are asking everyone who is taking part to get sponsored by their family and friends, and the proceeds will go to Prostate Cancer UK.

“The match has, so far, attracted a fair amount of attention on social media.

“Personally, the charity is one that is massively important to me as prostate cancer is a disease that my grandfather, Robert Deacon, 72, has suffered from.

“He was lucky enough to survive the experience, but this was only because he took part in a random screening.”

Connor and Declan, 22, will also be competing in the 2018 Football to Amsterdam Cycle in June 2018, which is organised by the group Men United in support of Prostate Cancer UK.

They will cycle from The Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley to the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, home of Ajax FC.

This distance will be completed over the course of two days. The competitors are generally football fans, hence the name of the event and the relevance of the stadiums.

To sponsor the pair, visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/connorfalloncycle or http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/declanhinds