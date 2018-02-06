Mourners say a final farewell to former mayor

Mourners packed a church yesterday morning to say a final farewell to a former South Ribble mayor.

The funeral of George Woods MBE was held at St Saviour CE Church, Bamber Bridge. The 96-year-old RAF veteran devoted his life to helping his local community.

He was an avid charity supporter, school governor and long-serving magistrate. In 2000 he was awarded an MBE by the Queen for his services to the community and dedicated charity work.

The leader of South Ribble Borough Council, councillor Peter Mullineaux said: “What a true hero George Woods was. I had the honour of working alongside George as a school governor for a number of years and I know he has given so much to the whole community of South Ribble. We will be forever grateful.”

Mr Woods was born in Leyland, but moved to Bamber Bridge when he was only a day old. A well-known figure in the town, he was joined by his son, Michael Woods and daughter-in-law Julie when he was honoured with a plaque on the Bamber Bridge ‘wall of fame’ last year.

During the Second World War, the great grandfather served in the RAF’s 76 Squadron. He leaves three grand-daughters Helen, Stephanie and Jenny.