Motorway pile-up causes traffic chaos

A three-vehicle pile-up on the motorway near Leyland has caused mounting delays.

A van, a Volkswagen Passat, and a third vehicle crashed near Junction 28 of the M6 at around 3.50pm. The drivers suffered minor injuries.

Lane three remains closed in both directions, with long delays building as Highways England crews repair damage to the central reservation barrier.

The knock-on effects on the surrounding roads have been severe with queues reported as far north as the junction with the M55.

A Highways England spokesman said: “It was a car and a van which collided and they have been moved to the hard shoulder.

“We have stopped the traffic while we recovered the vehicles but lanes one and two were open by 4.38pm. Currently we have got delays of 58 minutes on the northbound carriageway and 27 on the southbound.”