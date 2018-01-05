Motorway closure after 'serious accident' in Lancashire

A motorway route through West Lancashire is set to remain closed throughout Friday evening.

The eastbound carriageway of the M58 was shut following an incident between junction five at Skelmersdale and the Orrell interchange at Wigan around 5pm.

Eye-witnesses said a collision had taken place between a HGV a pedestrian.

A diversion has been put in place and authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Highways England said the major route is expected to remain closed "into the night" on Friday, January 5.