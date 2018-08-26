Motorway closed after crash causes structural damage

A section of motorway is closed after a crash that caused structural damage.

The M65 was initially closed in both directions between Junction 5 and Junction 6 at Oswaldtwistle, but the westbound carriageway is now open.

The eastbound carriageway remains shut while officers work on a lamppost which was made structurally unsafe in the crash.

North West Motorway Police and officers from Highways England are on the scene, but the road is likely to be closed for some time as the collision has caused structural damage.

Diversions are in place, but drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, and allow extra time for journeys.