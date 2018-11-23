Motorists stranded for hours on M55 after serious crash

Two separate incidents on the M55 yesterday evening left hundreds of motorists unable to move for a number of hours.

First of all, the eastbound carriageway was closed for two hours after an accident close to the Blackpool end. That was re-opened at 7.30pm.

But the more serious incident occurred on the westbound carriageway near to Junction 1 at Broughton involving ‘at least three vehicles’ according to Lancashire Police’s Twitter account.

The motorway was closed at around 5.30pm and there were various estimates as to when it would reopen, with it unlikely to be until the early hours.

In the meantime, the police were able to escort a few cars off the motorway, but others reported on social media to be stranded for more than five hours.