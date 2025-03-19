Motorists face two years of disruption on M6 as major bridge repairs begin

Motorists are set to face two years of disruption on the M6 as essential bridge repairs get underway.

National Highways has announced a major repair project on Lowther Bridge near Penrith, scheduled to start on Monday, March 31.

The work will include replacing the bridge's expansion joints, waterproofing the bridge deck, resurfacing and repairing the central safety barrier.

Most of the work will take place on the M6 between junctions 39 (Shap) and 40 (Penrith).

A spokesman for National Highways said: “If we do not act now, the risk is drivers and the community will suffer from unplanned motorway closures and regular delays.”

To minimise disruption, National Highways is collaborating with Network Rail’s nearby project at Clifton to share traffic management, reducing the number of full motorway closures and keeping the M6 open for most of the repairs.

Roadworks to March 2027

The repairs will involve lane closures, narrow lanes and a 40mph speed limit over a three-mile section of the M6.

Two lanes will remain open during the day, with one lane available overnight.

A free vehicle recovery service will also be provided for motorists experiencing breakdowns throughout the project.

Overnight motorway closures

Occasional overnight closures will be necessary to safely install or adjust the roadworks.

The first set of overnight closures will occur on April 5 and 6 for northbound traffic.

Additional southbound closures will take place on April 12 and May 17 from 10 pm to 6 am, with a signed diversion via the A6.

Motorists are advised to regularly check live travel updates and closure information as schedules may change at short notice.

The project is expected to continue until March 2027.