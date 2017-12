A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was in collision with a car in Fulwood.

Police and paramedics were called to the incident in St Vincent’s Road, close to Corpus Christi School, at around 4.30pm on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the injuries to the motorcyclist were believed to be minor and that the driver of the blue Nissan Micra also involved in the incident was unhurt.

No delays to traffic were reported.