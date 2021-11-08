Motorbike bursts into flames in Preston prompting investigation into cause
Firefighters rushed to extinguish a motorbike after it burst into flames in Preston.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:36 pm
Crews from Preston tackled a motorbike which was "well alight" in Frome Street at around 10.35pm on Sunday (November 7).
Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames before launching an investigation into the cause.
