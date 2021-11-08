Motorbike bursts into flames in Preston prompting investigation into cause

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a motorbike after it burst into flames in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:36 pm

Crews from Preston tackled a motorbike which was "well alight" in Frome Street at around 10.35pm on Sunday (November 7).

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames before launching an investigation into the cause.

Read More

Read More
M55 to close overnight this week for new junction works between Preston and Kirk...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a motorbike in Frome Street, Preston (Credit: Google)

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Preston