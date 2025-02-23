Mother's Day 2025: 21 of the best places to eat in Lancashire to treat your mum

By Richard Hunt
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 18:13 BST
Updated 23rd Feb 2025, 18:16 BST

Treat mum to a special brunch or dinner this Mother's Day.

Mother's Day is just around the corner (March 10) so we've rounded up 21 of the best restaurants in Lancashire to treat your mum this year:

1. The Hunters Pub & Dining

Hennel Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5UL | 4.4 out of 5 (1,250 Google reviews) | 2 courses: £29.95 - 3 courses: £35.95 | "Fab food and really friendly staff. Stayed for drinks in the bar after our meal." | Google

2. Wilfred's Restaurant and Bar

Holme Road, Burnley, BB12 0RT | 4.6 out of 5 (214 Google reviews) | 3 courses: £45pp | "The food was very good, service excellent and a relaxed but classy atmosphere." | Contributed

3. The Plough

Galgate, Lancaster, LA2 0LQ | 4.3 out of 5 (1,010 Google reviews) | 3 courses: £22.99 | "Great food, big portions, good service, cosy atmosphere. Would recommend." | Google

4. White Tower Restaurant

Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ | 4.5 out of 5 (122 Google reviews) | "Great service, great view, classy food, loved it." | Contributed

