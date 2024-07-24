There were three houses sales in the PR6 8LZ post code in the past five years, with an average price of £542,500.There were three houses sales in the PR6 8LZ post code in the past five years, with an average price of £542,500.
Most expensive and cheapest roads in and around Bamber Bridge revealed

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:37 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 17:49 BST

The most - and least - expensive places to live in and around Bamber Bridge have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Bamber Bridge postcodes. This includes Lostock Hall, Clayton-le-Woods and Walton-le-Dale.

Commenting on the data Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”   It turns out that Sandy Lane, Sherwood Court and Kellet Lane have some of the highest-valued homes across the region, and some of the cheapest roads are Montgomery Street and Oak Croft.

For more information, including sold prices and number of sales, check out the pages below. Prices ranked from highest to lowest.

Three houses were sold in the PR5 5WA post code area, with an average price of £513,333.

1. Sherwood Court, Lostock Hall

Three houses were sold in the PR5 5WA post code area, with an average price of £513,333. | google

Six houses sold in the PR5 6AN post code area, with an average price of £497,500.

2. Kellet Lane, Bamber Bridge

Six houses sold in the PR5 6AN post code area, with an average price of £497,500. | googlePhoto: google

Four houses sold in the PR5 4NQ area, with an average price of £409,250.

3. Loxwood Close, Walton-le-Dale

Four houses sold in the PR5 4NQ area, with an average price of £409,250. | googlePhoto: google

Seven properties sold in the PR6 7FJ area, with an average price of £380,000.

4. Fir Tree Grove, Clayton-le-Woods

Seven properties sold in the PR6 7FJ area, with an average price of £380,000. | google

