Most expensive and cheapest roads in and around Bamber Bridge revealed

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Bamber Bridge postcodes. This includes Lostock Hall, Clayton-le-Woods and Walton-le-Dale.

Commenting on the data Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.” It turns out that Sandy Lane, Sherwood Court and Kellet Lane have some of the highest-valued homes across the region, and some of the cheapest roads are Montgomery Street and Oak Croft.