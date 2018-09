Morecambe’s RNLI lifeboat was launched following a report that a vehicle was cut off by the tide on the road between Overton and Snatchems.

At 3.15am on Wednesday September 12, the crew travelled by road to their launch site near the Golden Ball Inn, but when they arrived were told by the local coastguard team that the owners of the vehicle had been identified, and located, and were not in any danger.

The crew were then stood down and they returned to station.