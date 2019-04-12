Morecambe’s Frankie & Benny’s named on list of restaurants up for sale

Morecambe’s Frankie & Benny’s has been named on a list of restaurants thought to be up for sale.

More than 40 restaurants including Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquitos have been put on the market by The Restaurant Group.

In all, 24 closed restaurants and 20 more which are still running are being sold of by the operator, which was forced to address declining trade more than a year ago.

Industry website Propel Info has released a list of all the restaurants which are thought to be on the market – however this list has not officially been confirmed by the chain.

The list – which is available here – includes the Frankie & Benny’s in Central Drive, Morecambe.

A spokesman for The Restaurant Group has been reported as saying that although he could not comment on individual locations, he did confirm that the company has put up a further 22 sites for sale.

Some of the locations, all in prime spots such as retail and leisure parks and shopping centres, have already closed but others are to remain open and will continue to trade.

“They will continue trading until a buyer is found,” the spokesman said.

Commercial estate agents Savills has been appointed to handle the sale – with all available on an individual basis.