Morecambe pub catches fire as paramedics treat man rescued by firefighters

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Joiners Arms in Queen Street at around 3.30pm and six engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and Hornby stations were sent out to the scene together with one fire engine from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service,

It is understood the three-storey pub was 'well-alight' when crews arrived and one casualty, believed to be man was rescued by firefighters and he has been receiving medical attention from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics.

NWAS has been approached for comment.

The Joiners Arms in Morecambe

Queens Road has also been closed so the emergency services are able to respond to the incident safely.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 15:31 on 21st August, six fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and Hornby, together with one fire engine from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, attended a commercial building fire on Queen Street, Morecambe.

"The incident involved a three-storey commercial property. One casualty was rescued and received treatment from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics.