Morecambe man stars on E4’s Tattoo Fixers

A Morecambe man went under the ‘needle’ to have his third nipple tattoo fixed on a television programme.

Gary Turton, 44, who works on the rigs off the coast of Humberside but was born and bred in Morecambe, was featured in an episode of Tattoo Fixers, which has a pop-up tattoo parlour.

Gary Turton from Morecambe appeared on E4's Tattoo Fixers to get his third nipple tattoo covered up.The tattoo artist did a tattoo of an eye which Gary said looks like his wife's eye.

He said: “I had the third nipple tattoo done like Bond villain Scaramanga four years ago.

“I love James Bond, you can’t beat watching a good Bond film on a Sunday afternoon.

“I wanted a tattoo like no-one else had and the idea of a third nipple tattoo came to me.

“It cost me £20 to have it done at Aurora in Lancaster.

“My wife Edwina wasn’t too impressed with it!.”

Since he had his third nipple tattoo, Gary also had a tattoo of an Egyptian eye on his back.

He said: “I watch E4’s Tattoo Fixers so I thought I could go with my third nipple to get it covered.

“It was actually filmed last February.I went down to London and they put me up in a hotel.

“I wanted to get the third nipple covered so I decided on another eye, it looks like my wife’s eye.

“I had a great couple of days in London all expenses paid to record the programme.My wife stayed at home to look after the kids.”

Gary’s daughters Milly, 10 and Maisie, 17, were proud to see him on television.

The E4 post on Facebook which features Gary in an episode has had at least 180 comments from people around the country from Aberdeen and also abroad.

The episode was billed as : ‘Jay helps Gary to nip his freaky James Bond design in the bud’

Gary said: “I am known as a crackpot and a joker. Life is too short as far as I’m concerned.

“My wife has always got her eye on me now!”, he joked.

Tattoo Fixers is on Tuesdays at 9pm on E4 or you can catch up with all the episodes on All4.