Morecambe & Lunesdale MP David Morris calls for Lancaster voter trail pilot

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris is requesting that the Lancaster District be selected for a future Voter ID trail scheme.

The trail scheme means voters will be requested to show some personal identification verification before casting their ballots.

Ten areas have already been selected for the first round of trials in this May’s local elections.

He has made his request in a letter to Chloe Smith MP, Minister for the Constitution. In it Mr Morris states: What is not clear is that according to Lancaster City Council Elections Office, in the General Election of 2017; 12,263 postal votes were issued in Lancaster and Fleetwood of which 9001 were returned.

“However, on the election day, the total Postal Votes returned were 10315. An extra 1314 votes arrived in the ballot box that may not have not have been verified given the volume and time at the count.

“In my seat of Morecambe and Lunesdale in comparison the figures from the same source for the 2017 General Election were 11412 issued and returned postal votes of 9953 postal votes being returned and 9958 being counted so therefore five were disqualified on the day.

“There were separate counting teams in two different halls.”