Morecambe car crash appeal after 18-year-old woman left fighting for life

A woman is fighting for her life after being involved in a collision in Morecambe today.

Police were called around 5.30am to reports a woman had been involved in a collision with a Jaguar F-Pace on Lancaster Road close to Lancaster Road Primary School.

The woman, aged 18 and from the Morecambe area, suffered serious head, neck and back injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment where her condition is currently described as life-threatening.

The driver of the Jaguar, a 54-year-old man from Morecambe, was not injured and no arrests have been made.

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Andy Halliwell, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was seriously injured in Morecambe today.

“The woman is currently in a life-threatening condition and my thoughts are with her at this time.

“We have spoken to several witnesses following the incident but would encourage anyone who saw what happened and has yet to speak with police to contact us.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 3029@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0203 of April 10.