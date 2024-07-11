Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Contentious plans to extend the operating hours at a village bar look set for the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at Hoptons in Chapel Lane, Longton, want to extend the opening hours by 30 minutes on each day as well as be allowed to exceptions on New Years Eve, St Patrick’s Day, St George’s Day, Halloween, Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. For more details click here.

They currently have permission to open from 11am to 11pm Monday to Friday, from 11am to 11.59pm on Saturdays, and from 10.15am to 11pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an application to South Ribble Borough Council, a spokesman for the bar said there have been “numerous requests from customers” to extend the weekend opening hours, and the operators are keen to build upon the venue's popularity. They say that two new jobs would be created if given the go-ahead.

What are people saying?

As of July 1, there have been 166 representations on the matter received by the council, with 31 in objection and 135 in support of the proposal. Objections include concerns over the potential for unsafe parking, traffic, littering, noise, anti-social behaviour as well as claims it is out of character with the village setting.

People who have written in support of the plans state they never see any trouble, the business boosts the local economy, they support local music acts and breweries, the door staff manage the venue well, and the hours are shorter than other local bars.

submit

Bi-folding doors

South Ribble Borough Council’s licensing department have raised no objections. A planning officer report states: “They advised that they recently investigated noise complaints at Hopton’s, the first complaint received of this nature since opening, and found the issue was due to the bi-folding doors being left open. The owner has agreed to close the bi-fold doors at 9pm to hopefully resolve this issue, and the owner remains engaged and happy to work with the Council to resolve any further issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, the planning officer has recommended that members of the planning committee approve the extension to opening hours as it “will not result in significant harm to the amenities of nearby residents or highway conditions in the vicinity of the site.”

A decision will be made next week.

The premises are also in the process of receiving approval to amend the licensing hours for the supply of alcohol.