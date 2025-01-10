Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 100 people have objected to plans to convert a cemetery lodge into a place of worship.

A Mr S Choudrey of Brierfield wants to carry out the conversion at Cemetery Lodge, Walton Lane, within the grounds of Nelson Cemetery, applying to Pendle Borough Council to convert it from a dwelling into a ‘multi-faith centre’.

Very few details have been given over the proposed use, with hours of operation not filled in on the application form, and no details of access or parking made publicly available.

In a heritage statement submitted to the council, Mr Choudrey’s agent states the lodge, which was deemed suplus to requirments in 2019, has remained vacant, becoming “ victim of theft, vandalism and antisocial behaviour”. They say they want to put the site “to effective use; a use which will safeguard and preserve the building for many decades to come.”

The Lodge at Nelson Cemetery | Google

Listed status

The lodge is close to the cemetery chapel and the gateway and railings, which are Grade II-listed. The lodge itself is not listed but the whole of the cemetery is considered to be the curtilage of the chapel, and it therefore has listed building protection.

The heritage statement says: “The proposals do not impact the Listed Gateway in any way...The listed gateway is located a very significant distance away from the proposed conversion as to not be impacted.” It adds: “The building will not be extended, nor will there be any significant changes to the building’s façade or footprint. The proposed works do not obstruct the listed asset, nor will any signage be placed on or adjacent to the listed asset.”

The proposed front elevation at Cemetery Lodge, Nelson | Peak Architecture/PBC

Objections

More than 100 people have entered objections to the plans, with many residents concerned about traffic in the area and potential for noise nuisance from the centre. One comment states: “We live off Walton Lane and object most strongly to the proposed changes to the property. Parking is a total nightmare when a funeral is being held and double parking causes total gridlock. Also it's adjacent to the High School and is so dangerous when pupils are trying to cross the road. These proposed changes will only add to the volume of traffic and needs to be refused.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pendle Council’s Environmental Health team have also raised concerns, and offered to visit the site. They said: “We would have (a) few concerns about from the premises, with regards to noise, hours of operation, use of the outside space, and would want (to) prevent the use of speaker or tanoy’s outside of the building.”