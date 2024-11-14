More stars announced to join Boyzone's Shane Lynch this weekend for Chorley Christmas market extravaganza

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 10:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
More stars have been announced to join former Boyzone band member Shane Lynch for this weekend’s big Chorley's Christmas lights switch on.

As the excitement builds for the event taking place on Sunday, Chorley Council and Chorley FC, have made a further exciting announcement about the special guests.

Former Boyzone star is one of the many stars lined up for the big Chorley Christmas switch on.Former Boyzone star is one of the many stars lined up for the big Chorley Christmas switch on.
Former Boyzone star is one of the many stars lined up for the big Chorley Christmas switch on. | stephen davison

Fellow Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy along with former Westlife member Brian McFadden who together are Boyzlife, will be joining Shane to do the honours of turning Chorley’s Christmas Lights On.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be performances by Elton John Tribute - Young Elton, James B Partridge famous for his assembly bangers, The Red Rosettes Show Chorus, local performer Lauren Wood and artists from Inspire Youth Zone.

 Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Fellow Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy along with former Westlife member Brian McFadden who together are Boyzlife, will be joining Shane to do the honours of turning Chorley’s Christmas Lights On.Fellow Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy along with former Westlife member Brian McFadden who together are Boyzlife, will be joining Shane to do the honours of turning Chorley’s Christmas Lights On.
Fellow Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy along with former Westlife member Brian McFadden who together are Boyzlife, will be joining Shane to do the honours of turning Chorley’s Christmas Lights On. | DavidAirey

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

The event is sponsored by Chorley Eats, with the big switch on taking place at 5pm following an afternoon of stage entertainment hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Graham Liver from 1pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Totally Locally Chorley Christmas Market will run from 10am – 6pm, with an array of local independent traders, children’s rides, and an opportunity to meet Santa.

Some of the stalls on Chorley’s covered market including the 1498 food stalls will also be open on the day.

Challenge Cup winning and Leigh Leopards rugby league star Josh Charnley lit up Chorley last year.

Related topics:ChorleyChorley Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice