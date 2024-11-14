Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More stars have been announced to join former Boyzone band member Shane Lynch for this weekend’s big Chorley's Christmas lights switch on.

As the excitement builds for the event taking place on Sunday, Chorley Council and Chorley FC, have made a further exciting announcement about the special guests.

Former Boyzone star is one of the many stars lined up for the big Chorley Christmas switch on. | stephen davison

Fellow Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy along with former Westlife member Brian McFadden who together are Boyzlife, will be joining Shane to do the honours of turning Chorley’s Christmas Lights On.

There will also be performances by Elton John Tribute - Young Elton, James B Partridge famous for his assembly bangers, The Red Rosettes Show Chorus, local performer Lauren Wood and artists from Inspire Youth Zone.

The event is sponsored by Chorley Eats, with the big switch on taking place at 5pm following an afternoon of stage entertainment hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Graham Liver from 1pm.

The Totally Locally Chorley Christmas Market will run from 10am – 6pm, with an array of local independent traders, children’s rides, and an opportunity to meet Santa.

Some of the stalls on Chorley’s covered market including the 1498 food stalls will also be open on the day.

Challenge Cup winning and Leigh Leopards rugby league star Josh Charnley lit up Chorley last year.