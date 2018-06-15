More rail works in North West this weekend

Passengers travelling in the North West are reminded to check before they travel this weekend as upgrades to the railway take place.

On Saturday June 16 and Sunday June 17 Network Rail engineers will be working round-the-clock carrying out a project of improvement work between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge. A replacement bus service will run between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge via Ashton-under-Lyne.

The improvement work includes testing and commissioning of a signal and railway crossover at Ashburys; track improvement work in the Ashton Moss area; and essential drainage work through Ashton Station

The project is part of the Railway Upgrade Plan, providing customers with a bigger, better more reliable railway. Network Rail says the work will help increase lines speeds between Manchester and Stalybridge, helping to provide faster journeys.

The work at Ashburys will help railway timetable flexibility by providing more access for trains in and out of the train depot at Ardwick. The track drainage at Ashton is key to prolonging the life of the track and will help improve train performance. Work on signalling and drainage will make journeys more reliable.

Richard Hockney, project manager for Network Rail, London North Western route said: “As part of the Great North Rail Project, this work will help us move towards a more modern railway. Not only are we aiming to improve the line speed between Manchester and Stalybridge but a new signal and route will be installed at Ashburys, providing a more reliable service within the area.”

There’s also work taking place at Standedge Aqueduct in Marsden this weekend. This includes dismantling the bridge deck of the Grade II listed aqueduct and installing a temporary structure.

Due to the nature of the work, fewer services are able to run and diversionary routes are in place, as well as some bus replacement services.

Passengers using either route over the weekend are strongly advised to check before they travel.