A £30m project to relieve traffic congestion at one of the key gateways into Blackburn with Darwen needs altering.

The preparatory works for the 16-month project at the M65’s Junction 5, near Guide, are under way by main contractor Balfour Beatty. But a progress report to Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council states that the footprint of the site given permission last year needs to be expanded to increase the number of lanes.

A covering letter for a planning application says: “A Lawful Development Certificate (LDC) was previously granted for the works in August 2024. We are seeking an updated LDC to include land that has been identified as required for a site compound in the south of the site. To enable the capacity improvements to the M65 Junction 5 Gyratory, additional approach lanes are to be provided to the A6077 and B6232.

“In addition the west-bound off slip from the M65 is to be widened to three lanes. Further capacity enhancements are proposed around the gyratory to provide an additional lane by moving kerb lines to achieve the necessary width.

“Three lanes will be marked out on the bridge deck although, due to the design and their form of construction, it is not possible to move the kerb lines to provide the standard width lanes without having to fully close and resurface the affected areas.

“A site compound will be in the south of the site, adjacent to the highway edge and permanent works. The compound will be adjacent to the B6232 Haslingden Road.”

The construction programme is currently envisaged as approximately 16 months and will employ up to 15 construction workers.

The scheme

The project is one of two schemes that form part of the so-called Blackburn Growth Axis Transport Package - the other being the creation of a walking and cycling network in the south east of the town.

The total £20m in government finance was pledged by the previous Conservative administration in January 2023 as part of its Levelling Up Fund. It promises an overhaul designed to reduce congestion and address safety concerns - and will see several slip roads widened, new ‘free-flowing’ segregated lanes introduced to cut queues and ‘smart traffic lights’ installed.

A decision will be made on the alteration proposal in coming weeks by council planning bosses.