More knives and a replica gun seized in Preston

Officers from Preston Police have seized further weapons in the city after a large amount were seized yesterday.

Police have seized two knives, an imitation firearm, drugs paraphernalia and mixing agents whilst carrying out 'proactive checks' this morning.

The force posted on Facebook: "This morning, whilst conducting proactive checks, officers have seized two knives, an imitation firearm, drugs paraphernalia and mixing agents. These items will be destroyed so they never see the streets of Preston."

In a statement, Preston Police added: "We continue to actively target those who carry knives and the public’s support is crucial in allowing us to achieve this."

