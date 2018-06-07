Monthly comedy night at Preston Guild

Monthly comedy nights at Preston Guild Hall are now established as a great way to see the hottest new stars without paying the big price tags. Featuring three different comedians and an MC each month, the next event takes place on Friday (June 8). The June line-up includes MC Toby Hadoke, one of the most respected MCs and headline acts on the UK circuit. The first comedian on stage is Tony Burgess who had a role in the cult BBC3 comedy Ideal where he plays DJ Troy, Moz’s crazy, vinyl obsessed brother. Paul Pirie is on stage next who is emerging as one of the biggest Scottish acts on the UK comedy circuit. The headline act is Dana Alexander, one of Canada’s most outspoken and hilarious women.

Call the box office on 01772 804444.