Missing teenage boy from Southport who disappeared two weeks ago has links to Preston

Paul Pilson-Campbell was last seen in the Marian Square area of Bootle area on Friday, January 7.

The 16-year-old is described as a white male, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short, light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a jacket and a head/face covering.

Paul has links to Netherton, Bootle and Preston in Lancashire, police said.

Anyone who has seen Paul or knows of his whereabouts was urged to direct message @MerseyPolice on Twitter or by calling 101.

