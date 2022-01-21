Missing teenage boy from Southport who disappeared two weeks ago has links to Preston
A missing 16-year-old boy for Southport who was last seen in the Bootle area two weeks ago has links to Preston.
Paul Pilson-Campbell was last seen in the Marian Square area of Bootle area on Friday, January 7.
The 16-year-old is described as a white male, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short, light brown hair.
He was last seen wearing black pants, a jacket and a head/face covering.
Paul has links to Netherton, Bootle and Preston in Lancashire, police said.
Anyone who has seen Paul or knows of his whereabouts was urged to direct message @MerseyPolice on Twitter or by calling 101.
Sightings can also be reported via: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/READ MORE: Three people arrested after fatal Roeburndale bridge collapse.
