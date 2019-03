A missing 15-year-old girl from Preston, believed to have gone missing on the Fylde coast has been found safe.

The teen was last seen in Ribbleton on March 11 and was believed to have travelled to Thornton, Fleetwood or Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said: "Further to our earlier appeal about a teenager who was missing from home in Preston, Molly Brennan, aged 15, has now been located.

"Many thanks for all your help with this appeal."