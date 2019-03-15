Missing Preston teen Molly Brennan maybe in Thornton, Fleetwood and Blackpool areas

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Preston and believe she maybe on the Fylde coast.

Molly Brennan, 15, was last seen at an address in Ribbleton at around 2.20pm on March 11.

She is described as white, of stocky build, with a pale complexion, hazel eyes, long, jet black hair and a tongue piercing. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey coat with a fur hood.

She also has links to Thornton, Fleetwood and Blackpool.

PC Ellie Gough, of West Police, said: “We are growing increasingly worried about Molly and are urging anyone who has seen her or knows where she may be to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log number 1524 of March 11.