Missing man 'may need urgent medical attention'

An Altrincham man with links to Preston has disappeared without his medication and may need urgent treatment.

Luke Bolton, 48, was last seen at his home in Altrincham around 2.40pm on Sunday before he got onto a tram towards Piccadilly in Manchester City Centre.

Police believe he may have got onto a bus to Leeds at around 3.50pm the same day at Chorlton Street Bus Station.

He is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, with a large build, short, grey hair and a Manchester accent.

He wears glasses and may be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, blue trainers, and a black parka-style jacket with a fur lined hood.

Detective Constable Emma Cyprien, of GMP’s Trafford Borough, said: “We need to find Luke as soon as we can as he may need urgent medical attention.

“We know he hasn’t got his medication with him, which he will needs to take every day, so to anyone sees him, please make sure you call us immediately so we can ensure he gets the medical attention he needs.

“Luke has connections throughout the country and we believe he may have links to the Leeds, Kent, Southampton and Preston areas.”

Anyone who sees Luke should contact police on 101 or 0161 856 7747 quoting log number 1355 of 02/09/18.