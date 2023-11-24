Missing man John Whittaker last seen in Fulwood in July may have access to silver Skoda
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing man who was last seen in Fulwood in July.
John Whittaker has been missing from his home in Fulwood since July.
The 50-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with brown/ grey long hair and light hazel eyes.
John, who has links to Cambridgeshire, may have access to a silver Skoda, registration SJ58 WGZ.
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 0899 of November 6.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.