Missing man John Whittaker last seen in Fulwood in July may have access to silver Skoda

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing man who was last seen in Fulwood in July.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 15:11 GMT
John Whittaker has been missing from his home in Fulwood since July.

The 50-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with brown/ grey long hair and light hazel eyes.

John, who has links to Cambridgeshire, may have access to a silver Skoda, registration SJ58 WGZ.

An appeal has been launched to help find John Whittaker who was last seen in Fulwood in July (Credit: Lancashire Police)An appeal has been launched to help find John Whittaker who was last seen in Fulwood in July (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 0899 of November 6.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.