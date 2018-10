Have your say

Police have confirmed that Ryan Kennedy who was missing from home has been found safe and well in Leyland this afternoon (Wednesday, October 24, 2018).

Ryan, 25, had last been seen in the St Annes Road area of Leyland yesterday (Tuesday, October 23, 2018).

Ryan Kennedy who has been missing since Tuesday, October 23, 2018

A police Facebook post, said: “Ryan Kennedy who was missing from home has been found safe and well in Leyland this afternoon.

"Thanks so much for your support and shares!"