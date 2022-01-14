Missing 13-year-old girl from Blackpool found 'safe and well'

Police said her disappearance was "worrying" and launched a public appeal to help find her.

Officers later confirmed the 13-year-old had been found "safe and well" and thanked residents for their help.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.