MINI HEATWAVE: Temperatures set to soar across Preston

It looks like it's time to take the cover off the barbecue and get the sun cream out, as Preston is set to be blasted by a mini-heatwave.

According to weather experts, temperatures are set to soar across the Britain next week bringing a welcome return to fine weather.

Alex Deakin from the Met Office reveals how temperatures are set to soar across the Britain next week PIC: MET OFFICE

Read more stories: M55 death crash driver jailed - heartbroken partner recalls ‘fun-loving and caring man’

Met Office forecasters say that temperatures will begin to rise in Lancashire from Sunday, hitting the mid-twenties by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The rising temperatures will be topped by clear blue skies meaning a return to the glorious sunny weather that marked the start of June.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "It will be a fine, dry weekend in general with plenty of warm sunny spells.

"Each day is expected to feel a little warmer than the last.

"The final week of June will see plenty of dry and sunny weather across most of the UK.

"With the fine weather, temperatures will continue to rise for all parts."

"Early indications for the first half of July bring a good deal of dry and settled weather across many parts of the UK."