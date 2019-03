Have your say

Debenhams has received approval from its bondholders to press ahead with a £200 million refinancing.

The department store chain said today that a majority have agreed to amendments to bonds due in 2021.

It will allow Debenhams to embark on a wider restructuring in an effort to secure the future of the business.

The move paves the way for the likely wipeout of existing shareholders, including Mike Ashley's Sports Direct.