Micropub set to get the nod in Bamber Bridge

Plans for a new micropub in Bamber Bridge look set to be granted at the second attempt.

An application to convert a former fishing tackle shop in Station Road into the Weavers Arms pub has been recommended for approval at next Wednesday’s South Ribble planning committee, subject to a raft of conditons.

The plan was rejected last year because of fears it might prove a nuisance to neighbouring residents.

Now officers have given it their backing, subject to noise mitigation measures being carried out, including the closure of an outdoor decking area after 10.30 every night.

While 29 objections were received by the council, a further 61 letters of support and a 845 name petition in favour of the micropub were also lodged with the authority.