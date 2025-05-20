A Michelin star chef will running live cooking demos at this year’s Accrington Food and Drink Festival.

Get your forks ready and your taste buds primed as Michelin Star chef Glynn Purnell will be live and cooking at the popular festival on Saturday, June 7.

With a menu that is part fine-dining, part comfort food and 100 per cent delicious, Glynn is set to serve up two sizzling demos on the main stage.

The culinary powerhouse who started his journey as a teenage kitchen porter in Birmingham and went on to win the city's first-ever Michelin Star can now be seen as a regular on BBC One’s Saturday kitchen.

He is also a two-time Great British Menu champion and the proud owner of two restaurants.

So, what will he be cooking at the Accrington Food and Drink Festival?

On the menu will be roast pork chop with salsa verde, crispy aubergines and truffle honey, and prawn toast with plums and chilli which he describes as ‘sweet, spicy, savoury and a little bit cheeky’ like himself.

Glynn said: “I love taking classic flavours and turning them into something a bit unexpected.

“Accrington Food and Drink Festival is going to be a great day - I'm looking forward to cooking some cracking dishes, meeting the crowd, and having a bit of fun.

“This kind of event is what food is all about, bringing people together and sharing something delicious.”

This year’s festiva is being sponsored by Hyndburn Borough Council and North Lancs Training Group.

To mark the 80th anniversary of VE/VJ Day and the 81st anniversary of D-Day, there will be special commemorations including the flypast of a Douglas C47 Dakota and a war re-enactment.