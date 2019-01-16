Met Office issues yellow weather warning for the North West as icy conditions set to hit

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice to the North West, as conditions are set to become icy tonight.

This warning is in place from 10pm tonight to 11am tomorrow morning (Jan 17) and covers Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Halton, Lancashire, Merseyside and Warrington.

The Met Office said: “Icy patches are expected to develop later Wednesday evening or overnight over southern Scotland and Northern Ireland and during the early hours of Thursday over England and and Wales.

“There will also be some wintry showers about, mainly over hills and mountains, but also to some lower levels at times, most likely in parts of Scotland and northern, eastern and central England.

“With the exception of high ground, most places will not see any snow settling.”

What to expect from this weather warning:

-Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

-Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

This week’s weather forecast

Today, the North West is set to see “Persistent and often heavy rain will clear eastwards by midday, with hill snow,” according to the Met Office.

“Colder, sunnier conditions will follow, but blustery showers are likely this afternoon, and they will be wintry over higher ground.

“The showers will continue tonight, perhaps with some snow to lower levels. By dawn it will become largely dry and clear, but it will be frosty, with icy patches. Minimum temperature -2 °C.

“It will be a frosty start to Thursday, with some icy patches. It will then be a sunny day, but it will stay cold.

“Friday will be cloudier, with rain and perhaps hill snow later. Saturday will be mostly dry and cloudy, with rain and hill snow on Sunday, and overnight frosts are likely.”