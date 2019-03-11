Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain and flooding in Lancashire

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Lancashire.

The warning is in place from 12.15am tonight to 12pm tomorrow (March 12) covering Lancaster, Burrnley, Preston and reaching into the Fylde coast.

The Met Office said: "A spell of heavy rain is expected to affect parts of northern England on Monday night before clearing eastward on Tuesday morning.

"Falling onto already wet ground, 20-40 mm of rainfall is expected quite widely with 50-60 mm possible over higher ground in Cumbria."

What to expect from the weather warning:

• Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

• Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

• Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 15 March to Sunday 24 March said: “Unsettled conditions are set to continue on Friday with strong winds and showers across northern and central areas.

“Showers will be heaviest in the north, falling as snow over hills, but sunshine is likely between showers.

“More persistent rain is possible for southern counties on Friday and Saturday.

“Temperatures are likely to fluctuate around normal but overnight frosts are still likely under clear skies.”