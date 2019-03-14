Met Office issue yellow weather warning for wind in Lancashire

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across Lancashire.

The warning is in place from 6am this morning until to 1pm today (March 14, 2019) covering Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Preston, Burnley, Blackburn.

The Met Office said: "Strong winds are expected through Thursday, with a short period of particularly gusty conditions across parts of northern England early in the morning, moving southeastwards across other parts of England by late morning.

"Gusts of 45-55 mph are likely, perhaps as much as 60-65 mph very briefly in a few places, accompanied by a short burst of heavy rain.

"Winds easing a little during the afternoon, though remaining gusty."

What to expect from the weather warning:

• Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

• Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

• Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

• Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 17 March - Tuesday 26 March said: “Sunshine and showers are likely for many on Sunday, with the risk of hail and thunder.

“Showers in the north may fall as sleet and snow occasionally, especially over higher ground, but it will become drier into Monday. Any strong winds will ease through the day too.

“It will then stay unsettled through the week, particularly in the north. We are likely to see further spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.”