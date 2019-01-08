Men can take part in Cancer Research UK's Race for Life in Preston for the first time

Men are wanted to join this year's Race for Life for Cancer Research UK

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children - to join the Race for Life. There are events for people of all ages and abilities taking place at Preston’s Moor Park over the weekend of Saturday June 15 and Sunday June 16.

As an added incentive, there’s 30% off entry fees during January with the code RFL30.

Sarah Hunter, Cancer Research UK’s Preston Event Manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Lancashire access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Sarah continued: “The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Preston with people across the North West and the whole of the UK.

“Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.

“Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago. But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone - women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer, at some point during their lifetime. Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.”

Sarah continued: “This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

A Pretty Muddy Kids’ event and a Pretty Muddy 5k for adults will be held at Moor Park on Saturday June 15. And on Sunday June 16 at the same venue, a 5k and 10k Race for Life event will be held.

To enter Race for Life today visit www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.