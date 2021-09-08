Member of public sustains serious injuries in River Ribble rope swing fall

The incident occurred around 8-20pm on Tuesday at the River Ribble near Ribchester where a person had fallen from a rope swing and sustained multiple trauma injuries.

Members of the Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team (RPMT) were mobilised and also called on the help of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team (BPMRT) as they were unsure which side of river the casualty was from the information provided.

The casualty was treated by RPMT paramedics, before being joined by the Bowland Pennine team doctor.

River rescue

A spokesman for RPMT said: "After treatment, the team then packaged the causality, used a ropes system to backup the lift up to get them safely to the path before then being stretcher off with a ‘big wheel’ to the nearby car park for the waiting ambulance.

"We hope the causality has a comfortable recovery and our thoughts and wishes are with the family.

"Please remember, RPMRT are a charity wholly supported by you the public, enabling our volunteers to provide this 24/7 emergency service 365 days a year."

Dramatic

