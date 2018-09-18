Meladrama opens new musical theatre in Penwortham and drama club in Ingol

Actor and businesswoman Melanie Ash is celebrating as she has launched a further two stage schools in Lancashire.

The South Ribble Mayor, Coun John Rainsbury cut the ribbon at Meladrama’s new musical theatre in Penwortham, whilst Preston Mayor, Coun Trevor Hart, opened the new drama club in Ingol.

Mayor Of South Ribble Coun John Rainsbury and his wife Shirley open the new Meladrama music theatre in Penwortham

Read related stories: WATCH: Melanie Ash talks about Meladrama stage school in Preston and her personal play, The Secret and WATCH: Preston boy to star in Mike Leigh film Peterloo

Melanie said: “We have worked with Community Gateway at Sion Hub on Ribbleton for the past year and after some research we earmarked Ingol as an area that would benefit from affordable drama provision for children and families.

“With regards to the Penwortham school, my first love was musical theatre. I always wanted a musical theatre academy alongside the acting academy but the time has never been right and I wanted to get the best teachers. I am delighted that our singing, dancing and acting tutors are all former pupils that are now working professionally. It’s good to give them some work while they attend auditions and are between jobs and its good for me as I know I have the best teachers.

“In total we have five schools. We have the flagship acting academy in Ashton, which turns 15 next year, and the Horwich Acting Acadmey. Both of these have classes for young children, teenagers and adults.

“We also have the drama clubs in Ingol and Ribbleton and finally the musical academy in Penwortham.”