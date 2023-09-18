Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police have created a new dedicated Preston City Centre local policing team.

As a result of reports from businesses and members of the public regarding a range of anti-social behaviour, officers have increased the number of officers who will take responsibility for local policing in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new, extended team will consist of three Police Community Support Officers, two Police Constables and one Police Sergeant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Dave Byrne, from Preston’s Local Policing team, said: “We are committed to working closely with our partners and the local community to make sure that Preston City Centre is a safe and enjoyable place to visit, work and live.”