Meet the new dedicated Lancashire Police team serving Preston City Centre

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Lancashire Police have created a new dedicated Preston City Centre local policing team.

As a result of reports from businesses and members of the public regarding a range of anti-social behaviour, officers have increased the number of officers who will take responsibility for local policing in the city centre.

The new, extended team will consist of three Police Community Support Officers, two Police Constables and one Police Sergeant.

Inspector Dave Byrne, from Preston’s Local Policing team, said: “We are committed to working closely with our partners and the local community to make sure that Preston City Centre is a safe and enjoyable place to visit, work and live.”

Operation Centurion is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling anti-social behaviour. It is backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden and £2m of extra funding secured from the Government’s new Anti-social Behaviour Action Plan.

