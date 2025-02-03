An adorable black and white Lurcher puppy is on the lookout for a forever family.

Pendle Dogs are looking to find Patsy, who is around 18/20 weeks old, a home.

The loveable pooch loves nothing more than sleeping and cuddles.

Adorable black and white Lurcher puppy Patsy. | Pendle Dogs

She is described as a typical lurcher who likes to play and loves zoomies.

A spokesperson for the dog rescue service said: “She’s a great fun character, very steady for a youngster and quick to learn.

“She’s great with other dogs and ideally would have another steady but playful dog to share her home with.”

They added: “She’s not bothered the cats in foster but any cats in her new home will need to be dog savvy. She’s great with children of all ages.

“She can be left 2-3 hours but wouldn’t like to be left alone every day.”

To apply and fill out an adoption application form to see if you are suitable to home Patsy, click HERE.