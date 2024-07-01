Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A baby boy gave his parents a shock by deciding to announce his arrival during yesterday’s tense England game.

Little Jude from Leyland decided it was the perfect time to say hello, but let central midfielder Jude Bellingham score a goal allowing England to secure a 2-1 win against Slovakia first.

Little Jude who was born just after England's 2-1 against Slovakia on Sunday, weighing 8lbs. | Neil Cross

Despite being favourites, England went behind and struggled to pull the game level before Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham scored a stunning goal in the dying moments of the game. Tara Leyland, 31, and her partner Alan named their little boy who arrived at 19.54pm yesterday weighing 8lbs after the football star and said they will be watching next Saturday’s game as a family.

Jude in his football kit. | UGC

Describing the surprising turn of events, Tara, who was in labour from 11am, said: “Alan really wanted to watch the match so when I was having contractions he had the TV on.

“He then turned round and said to me ‘guess who’s just scored’, so we named him after the player.

“Luckily, Jude held on until after the game to arrive.”

The mum-of-one says she doesn’t usually follow football, but believes Jude to be a good luck sign that the team will also win their next match.

“We will be watching the next game toegther as a family and will be getting a little shirt for Jude.”